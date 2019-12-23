NSE: Market loses N197bn as blue-chip stocks dominate losers

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) began the week on a negative note as a number of bellwether stocks, led by telecommunication giant MTNN, recorded price depreciation.

However, a positive market breadth was posted with 14 losers recorded as against 17 gainers. But this should not be taken as good news considering that the gainers only recorded marginal appreciation while the losers posted relatively substantial losses, which made the market ended in the negative territory at the end of Monday trade.

The All Share Index (ASI) shed 1.55% to close at 26,115.80. The market capitalisation dipped to N12.607 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 16.91%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

NASCON led gainers today, growing by 4.60% to close at N12.5. WAPCO rose marginally by 1.82% to close at N14.

Construction giant, Julius Berger went up by 1.03% to N19.7. Oando leapt to N3.6, notching up 5.88% in the process.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.88% to N3.6.

TOP 5 LOSERS

MTNN topped the losers’ table today, declining by 6.67% to close at N105. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated shrank 9.09% to end the day at N6. CCNN tumbled to N18.1, losing 2.95%. Transcorp Hotel slumped to N4.9, recording 9.26% loss. FBN Holdings closed at N6, going down by 7.69%.

TOP 5 TRADES

188.791 million shares worth N2.431 billion were traded today in 2,605 transactions..

UBA was the most preferred stocks today with 32.173 million of its stocks worth N215.803 million traded in 182 deals. 26.326 million units of GTB shares priced at N777.965 million exchanged hands in 117 transactions. Access Bank had 26.989 million shares valued at N440.385 million traded in 179 deals. NASCON traded 15.381 million shares estimated at N192.282 million in 27 transactions. FBN Holding traded 12.984 million shares valued at N78.808 million in 248 deals.

