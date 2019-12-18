NSE: Market rallies as Stanbic, Cadbury, Okomu Oil lead gainers

The Nigerian bourse recovered on Wednesday with key market indicators recording improved performance. The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 26,665.73 basis points, rising marginally 0.02% in the process. The market capitalisation rose to N12.870 trillion at the end of the day’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 15.16%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Stanbic led advancers today, appreciating by 2.49% to close at N37. Cadbury added up 7.58% to end today’s trade at N10.65. Okomu Oil went up by 0.92% to N55. Union Bank rose to N6.8, notching up 4.62% in the process. PZ completed the top 5, climbing to N6 by 4.35%.

READ ALSO: In latest ranking, betting platforms among Nigeria’s 50 most visited websites. What’s driving the trend?

TOP 5 LOSERS

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust topped the pack of losers, declining by 9.88% to close at N3.65. Arbico shed 9.77% to end the week at N3.51. Zenith Bank fell to N18.50, losing 1.07%. UBA slumped to N7.05, recording 2.08% depreciation. Access Bank closed at N9.9 after going down by 1%.

TOP 5 TRADES

232.685 million shares valued at N3.186 billion were traded today in 2,831 deals.

Access Bank was the most active stock with 64.199 million of its stocks worth N636.025 million traded in 194 deals. 31.015 million of Zenith Bank shares priced at N577.406 million exchanged hands in 336 transactions. GTB had 26.582 million shares valued at N786.007 million traded in 179 deals. FBN Holdings traded 15.210 million shares estimated at N95.239 million in 236 transactions. African Alliance Insurance traded 10 million shares valued at N2 million in 1 deal.

Join the conversation

Opinions