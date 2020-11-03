NSE: Market rallies on gains in industrial goods stocks

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rallied on Tuesday, reversing the loss posted at the last trading session as industrial goods stocks led by Dangote Cement and CAP accounted most for gains.

Across the sectorial indices, the Industrial Goods Index was the best advancer, rising by 2.85% to 1,365.04 basis points.

24 gainers were recorded in all compared to 18 losers, causing the market to close with a positive breadth

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.83% to close at 30,733.47 basis points. Market capitalisation was up by N133.801 billion at N16.064 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 14.5%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Wapic led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N0.44. ABC Transport grew by 9.68% to end today’s trade at N0.34. CAP went up by 9.58% to N22.30. Japaul rose to N0.23, notching up 9.52% in the process. Oando completed the top 5, climbing up by 7% to N2.75.

TOP 5 LOSERS

NPF Microfinance Bank topped the losers’ chart today declining by 8.82% to close at N1.55. Custodian shed 7.44% to end today’s trade at N5.60. Aiico fell to N0.83, losing 4.60% in the process. Learn Africa slumped to N1.05, recording 4.55% depreciation. Cornerstone closed at N0.58, going down by 3.33%.

TOP 5 TRADES

336.094 million shares estimated at N3.890 billion were traded today in 5,575 deals.

Zenith was the most active stock with 41.103 million of its stocks worth N895.649 million traded in 560 deals. 40.622 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N254.042 million exchanged hands in 250 transactions. UBA had 32.132 million shares valued at N242.861 million traded in 291 deals. Fidelity traded 31.924 million shares estimated at N77.894 million in 225 transactions. Access traded 28.885 million shares valued at N232.046 million in 305 deals.

