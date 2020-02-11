NSE: Market rallies on the back of blue-chip gains

The Nigerian bourse halted its losing streak today to post a bullish comeback with a modest gain of N52 billion. All the major market performance indicators closed in the positive territory.

However, Tuesday trade ended with a negative market breadth as 17 gainers emerged compared to 13 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) rose marginally by 0.36% to close at 27,871.90. Equally, the market capitalisation climbed up to N14.516 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 3.84%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

MTNN led gainers today, growing by 4.35% to close at N120. UACN rose by 9.41% to close at N9.3. WAPCO went up by 2.99% to N15.5. Cadbury leapt to N9.4, notching up 4.44% in the process. Zenith completed the top 5, climbing up by 0.76% to N20.

TOP 5 LOSERS

MRS topped the losers’ table today, declining by 9.80% to close at N13.8. International Breweries shrank by 8.82% to end the day at N7.75. BUA Cement fell to N35.3, losing 1.94%. Dangote Cement slumped to N12.8, recording a 4.48% loss. C&I Leasing tumbled to N4.95, going down by 8.33%.

TOP 5 TRADES

Investors staked N3.708 billion on 276.268 million shares in 3,690 transactions today.

UBA was the most preferred stocks today with 49.473 million of its stocks worth N381.666 million traded in 356 deals. 41.430 million units of GTB shares priced at N1.205 billion exchanged hands in 386 transactions. Zenith Bank had 30.241 million shares valued at N604.759 million traded in 429 deals. Japaul traded 29.619 million shares estimated at N7.687 million in 75 transactions. ETI traded 27.742 million shares valued at N192.811 million in 33 deals.

