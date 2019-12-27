NSE: Market rallies with N157bn gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) resumed the yuletide break with a significant recovery as notable appreciation in some large-cap and mid-cap stops triggered upward movements in the key performance indicators.

Similarly, the market posted a positive market breadth with 24 price gainers recorded as against 8 price losers. The All Share Index (ASI) responded to the positive drift to close at 26,416.48, gaining 1.25% in the process. The market capitalisation rose to N12.753 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 15.95%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Food manufacturing giant, Nestle Nigeria Plc, led advancers today, appreciating by 10% to close at N1,430. Stanbic added up 7.14% to end today’s trade at N39. UACN went up by 5.56% to N8.55. NASCON rose to N12.9, notching up 3.20% in the process. UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust completed the top 5, climbing to N4.3 by 8.86%.

READ ALSO: Petrol subsidy rises to N47.5 per litre as oil price climbs to $67.86 per barrel

TOP 5 LOSERS

Guinness topped the pack of losers, declining by 6.24% to close at N30.05. May and Baker shed 9.81% to end the week at N1.93. Unilever fell to N22, losing 0.68%. Sterling Bank slumped to N1.94, recording 5.37% depreciation. Oando closed at N3.63 after going down by 1.89%.

TOP 5 TRADES

222.510 million shares valued at N3.040 billion were traded today in 2,540 deals.

Access Bank was the most active stock with 42.034 million of its stocks worth N418.405 million traded in 143 deals. 28.370 million of UBA shares priced at N196.334 million exchanged hands in 209 transactions. GTB had 22.784 million shares valued at N660.518 million traded in 106 deals. Jaiz Bank traded 22.487 million shares estimated at N14.021 million in 30 transactions. Sterling Bank traded 15.575 million shares valued at N29.466 million in 34 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions