NSE: Market rallies with N22bn gain

The Nigerian bourse rebounded on Wednesday, appreciating by N21.88 billion gain on the back of gains posted by Nestle, Flour Mills and Cadbury.

The Consumer Goods Index recorded the best performance among the sector indices as it climbed by 4.19% to 441.85 basis points.

Trade ended with a negative market breadth as 25 losers emerged against 10 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) expanded by 0.17% to close at 24,972.89 basis points. Equally, the market capitalisation rose to N13.027 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 6.96%..

TOP 5 GAINERS

Nestle led gainers today, growing by 10% to close at N1,094.50. Cadbury rose by 6.67% to close at N8. Flour Mills went up by 4.35% to N20.40. WAPIC leapt to N0.34, notching up 3.03% in the process. Transcorp completed the top 5, climbing up by 2.78% to N0.74.

TOP 5 LOSERS

NPFMFB topped the losers’ table today, declining by 18.82% to close at N1.51. Seplat shrank by 9.99% to end the day at N428.80. Neimeth fell to N1.89, losing 9.57%. Mansard slumped to N1.82, recording 9% loss. AIICO tumbled to N0.89, going down by 8.25%.

TOP 5 TRADES

Investors staked N2.709 billion on 265.964 million shares in 3,564 transactions today.

GTB was the most preferred stocks today with 43.675 million units of its stocks worth N1.027 Billion traded in 265 deals. 41.199 million units of UACN shares priced at N288.659 million exchanged hands in 82 transactions. FBN Holdings had 35.370 million shares valued at N178.136 million traded in 318 deals. FCMB traded 22.543 million shares estimated at N38.799 million in 84 transactions. Access traded 15.347 million shares valued at N104.467 million in 138 deals.

