NSE: Market rallies with N26 billion gain as bank stocks lead gainers

The Nigerian bourse closed today with a N26 billion gain, halting a losing spell that saw investors lose about N752 billion in 8 trading days.

A positive market breadth was posted as 20 gainers were recorded against 15 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.17% to close at 28,140.41. The market capitalisation rose to N14.497 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 4.84%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

GTB was the leader in the flock of gainers today, appreciating by 3.09% to close at N30. Zenith Bank added up 4.17% to end today’s trade at N20. Access Bank went up by 4.28% to N9.75. UACN rose to N8.4, notching up 4.35% in the process. ETI completed the top 5, climbing by 4.23% to N7.4.

TOP 5 LOSERS

MTNN led losers at Thursday trade, declining by 1.17% to close at N118.2. BUA Cement shed 3.31% to end today’s trade at N35. C & I Leasing fell to N6, losing 9.77%. NASCON slumped to N13, recording 3.70% depreciation. SAHCO closed at N3.74, going down by 9.88%.

TOP 5 TRADES

317.191 million shares estimated at N3.430 billion were traded today in 4,340 deals.

FBN Holdings led trade with 57.285 million units of its stocks worth N345.560 million traded in 434 deals. 43.230 million units of FCMB shares priced at N84.168 million exchanged hands in 64 transactions. Zenith Bank had 34.293 million shares valued at N705.536 million traded in 628 deals. UBA traded 24.084 million shares estimated at N192.997 million in 380 transactions. Nigerian Breweries traded 22.727 million shares valued at N1.171 billion in 74 deals.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

The Exchange today notified dealing members of the listing of additional 2,261,538,462 ordinary shares of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc on the Daily Official List of the NSE. The additional shares emerged from Abbey Mortgage Bank’s placement of 2,261,538,462 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N1.05kobo per share to VFD Group Plc.

The listing therefore increased the total issued and fully paid-up shares of the company from 4,200,000,000 to 6,461,538,462 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each

