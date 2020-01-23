NSE: Market rallies with N68 billion gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recovered from two consecutive days of loss on Thursday with its Key Performance indicators recording notable improvement.

However, the market breadth remained neutral as 14 gainers emerged compared to 14 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) went up by 0.45% to close at 25,591.29 basis points.

The market capitalisation rose to N15.242 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

TOP 5 GAINERS

In value terms, Seplat led gainers today, growing by 2.04% to close at N600. CAP gained 10% to close at N27.5. Dangote Cement rose marginally by 1.22% to N174.9. Unilever leapt to N19.45, notching up 8.06% in the process. BUA Cement completed the top 5, climbing up by 2.16% to N37.8.

TOP 5 LOSERS

MTNN topped the losers’ table today, declining by 0.94% to close at N127. UBA shrank by 1.14% to end the day at N8.65. ETI tumbled to N7.6, losing 1.30%. GTB dipped to N32.1, recording 0.31% loss. Honeywell Flour closed at N1.08, going down by 7.68%.

TOP 5 TRADES

196.929 million shares worth N7.711 billion were traded today in 2,915 deals.

UBA was the most preferred stocks today with 26.596 million of its stocks worth N227.024 million traded in 274 deals. 23.425 million units of FCMB shares priced at N46.628 million exchanged hands in 74 transactions. Access had 20.394 million shares valued at N206.097 million traded in 282 deals. GTB traded 15.989 million shares estimated at N513.692 million in 197 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 15.233 million shares valued at N334.986 million in 280 deals.

