NSE: Market rebounds with N2.671b gain

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange rallied on Wednesday as buy pressure on blue-chip stocks led by CAP, GTB and Access Bank drove recovery.

The Insurance Index was the best performer among the sectorial indices, jumping 0.62% to 132.41 basis points.

The market however recorded a negative breadth, causing 13 losers to emerge against 12 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.02% to end the day at 25,309.37. Market capitalisation climbed to N13.204 trillion, adding N2.671 billion.

Year to date, the index is down by 5.71%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

FTN Cocoa topped the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 9.09% to close at N0.24. Royal Exchange added up 8.33% to end trade at N0.26. WAPIC went up by 6.06% to N0.35. Sterling Bank leapt to N1.20, notching up 3.45% in the process. CAP completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.41% to N16.70.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Guinness led losers, declining by 9.29% to close at N14.15. Jaiz Bank shed 7.94% to end trade at N0.58. Japaul fell to N0.21, losing 4.55%. Tranex slumped to N0.75, recording 2.60% depreciation. FBN Holdings closed at N4.95, going down by 1.98%.

TOP 5 TRADES

137.055 million shares estimated at N920.527 million were traded in 2,869 deals.

Access led trade with 25.781 million units of its stocks worth N162.513 million traded in 126 trades. 15.546 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N77.656 million exchanged hands in 252 transactions. FTN Holdings had 11.340 million shares valued at N2.345 million traded in 54 deals. Royal Exchange traded 11.181 million shares estimated at N2.538 million in 13 transactions. FCMB traded 8.132 million shares valued at N17.184 million in 50 deals.

