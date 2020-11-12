NSE: Market records biggest single day gain in more than 5 ½ years

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted its biggest daily gain in more than five and a half years on Thursday, triggering a circuit breaker on the bourse for the first time to halt volatility after the All Share Index rode by 5%.

The Banking Index posted the day’s best performance of the five sectorial indices, going up by 7.94% to 460.03 basis points.

The market recorded ended with a positive breadth, causing 63 gainers to emerge against 8 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) climbed by 6.23% to end the day at 35,342.46 basis points. Market capitalisation tose to N17.396 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 31.67%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Sterling topped the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% to close at N2.42. Presco added 10% to end today’s trade at N79.75. bua went up by 10% to N51.15. Cadbury leapt to N11, notching up 10% in the process. C&I Leasing completed the top 5, climbing up by 10% to N4.51.

TOP 5 LOSERS

GSPEPLC led losers, declining by 9.89% to close at N4.19. Eterna shed 9.86% to end today’s trade at N5.60. May and Baker fell to N3.25, losing 9.72%. Morrison slumped to N0.49, recording 9.26% depreciation. Regal Insurance closed at N0.24, going down by 7.69%.

TOP 5 TRADES

1.193 billion shares estimated at N17.396 billion were traded today in 10,704 deals.

Zenith led trade with 161,383 million units of its stocks worth N4.463 billion traded in 1,345 trades. 121.495 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N1.007 billion exchanged hands in 710 transactions. Access had 100.848 million shares valued at N992.773 million traded in 640 deals. UBA traded 80.454 million shares estimated at N770.427 million in 627 transactions. Fidelity traded 79.500 million shares valued at N239.481 million in 477 deals.

