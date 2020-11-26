NSE: Market records weak gain amid fall in liquidity

The Nigerian Stock Exchange recorded a modest gain on Thursday as trade volume fell significantly compared to Wednesday level. Mobil, Guinness and GTB accounted mostly for the gain by reason of their appreciation.

The Oil and Gas Index posted the biggest gain across the sectorial indices, rising by 2.77% to 216.45 basis points.

A neutral market breadth was recorded as 21 gainers emerged against 21 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) lifted by 0.47% to close at 34,803 basis points. Market capitalisation advanced to N18.185 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 29.66%

TOP 5 GAINERS

UPDCREIT led gainers, growing by 10% to close at N5.50. NCR gained 10% to close at N1.98. Neimeth rose by 9.79% to N2.58. Mobil leapt to N208.80, notching up 9.89% in the process. International Breweries completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.62% to N7.18.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Royal Exchange topped the losers’ table, declining by 7.69% to close at N0.24. Union Diagnostic shrank by 7.49% to end at N0.25. Africa Prudential tumbled to N5.89, losing 5.76%. Union Bank dipped to N5.50, recording 5.17% loss. Fidelity shed 5.11% to end at N2.60.

TOP 5 TRADES

257.556 million shares worth N3.530 billion were traded today in 5,407 deals.

Zenith was the most preferred stocks today with 40.575 million of its stocks worth N999.271 million traded in 494 deals. 23.228 million units of Transcorp shares priced at N23.255 million exchanged hands in 151 transactions. Access Bank had 20.929 million shares valued at N180.182 million traded in 297 deals. UBA traded 18.016 million shares estimated at N150.842 million in 240 transactions. Sterling Bank traded 16.351 million shares valued at N31.985 million in 654 deals.

