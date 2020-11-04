NSE: Market scrapes weak gain as trade volume declines

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded marginal appreciation on Wednesday amidst liquidity concerns that saw trade volume fall by 14.8% over the previous session.

Buy pressure on the shares of CAP, FCMB, GTB, Dangote Sugar and Caverton drove gains.

The Insurance Index recorded the biggest advancement of the five sectorial indices, with a 1.04% rise to 148.12 basis points.

The All Share Index edged up by 0.03% to 30,741.88 basis points while market capitalisation was up by N4.4 billion at N16.068 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 14.53%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Sunu Assurance led gainers, growing by 400% to close at N1. Consolidated Hallmark gained 8.82% to close at N0.37. Prestige rose by 7.41% to N0.58. FCMB leapt to N3.05, notching up 5.17% in the process. Aiico completed the top 5, climbing up by 4.82% to N0.87.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Mutual Benefit topped the losers’ table, declining by 4.76% to close at N0.20. Wema shrank by 3.12% to end the day at N0.62. Julius Berger tumbled to N17.05, losing 2.57%. GSK dipped to N5.90, recording 1.67% loss. Honeywell Flour closed at N1.02, going down by 0.97%.

TOP 5 TRADES

286.446 million shares worth N3.095 billion were traded in 2,889 deals.

Access was the most preferred stocks today with 145.012 million units of its stocks worth N1.167 billion traded in 321 deals. 21.865 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N477.847 million exchanged hands in 243 transactions. UBA had 17.043 million shares valued at N130.011 million traded in 142 deals. Mutual Benefit traded 13.035 million shares estimated at N2.608 million in 20 transactions. Stanbic traded 11.313 million shares valued at N520.395 million in 25 deals.

