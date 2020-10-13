NSE: Market scrapes weak gain amid continued profit-taking

The Nigerian bourse managed to make a slight advance on Tuesday following days of straight losses as profit-taking efforts limited gains.

Stanbic, Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries, Eterna and Cadbury particularly accounted for the uptrend.

A rise in the Consumer Goods Index, the day’s biggest advancer of the 5 sectorial indices, by 0.88% to 464.29 basis points also helped gains.

Trade ended with a positive breadth with 18 gainers recorded against 15 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.02% to 28,344.04 basis points. The market capitalisation climbed up by N3.422 billion to N14.815 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 5.6%%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Eterna led the flock of gainers today, appreciating by 9.77% to close at N4.38. International Breweries added up 9.56% to end today’s trade at N4.70. Regal Insurance went up by 9.09% to N0.24. Chams rose to N0.21, notching up 5% in the process. Courteville completed the top 5, climbing by 5% to N0.21.

TOP 5 LOSERS

ETranzact led losers at Friday’s trade, declining by 9.79% to close at N2.12. Royal Exchange shed 7.41% to end today’s trade at N0.25. Portland Paint fell to N2, losing 6.98%. Custodian slumped to N5, recording 4.76% depreciation. Africa Prudential closed at N5.39, going down by 3.75%.

TOP 5 TRADES

535.832 million shares estimated at N5.019 billion were traded today in 4,498 deals.

Regal Insurance was the most active stock with 245.790 million of its stocks worth N49.205 million traded in 14 deals. 100.312 million units of GTB shares priced at N3.005 billion exchanged hands in 391 transactions. UBA had 32.953 million shares valued at N220.006 million traded in 356 deals. FBN Holdings traded 14.425 million shares estimated at N94.984 million in 295 transactions. Transcorp traded 15.356 million shares valued at N9.876 million in 68 deals.

