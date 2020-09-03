NSE: Market sustains bull run, advances by N27bn

The Nigerian bourse closed Thursday’s trade on a positive note, advancing by N26.621 billion and sustaining the current bull run.

Gains garnered by the likes of MTNN, Vitafoam, UACN, Zenith and FCMB were instrumental in the day’s positive show.

Across the sector indices, the day belonged to the Index Index, which outperformed the rest four indices assessed, climbing 0.50% up to 131.88 basis points.

The All Share Index (ASI) edged up by 0.20% to close at 25,511.02 basis points. Market Capitalisation jumped to N13.309 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 4.96%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

UACN Property led advancers, appreciating by 8.33% to close at N0.91. Linkage Assurance added up 7.69% to end today’s trade at N0.42. Royal Exchange went up by 6.45% to N0.33. Wapic advanced to N0.35, notching up 6.06%. Vitafoam completed the top 5, climbing by 5.09% to close at N5.78.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Neimeth was the worst performing stock, declining by 6.50% to close at N1.87. Aiico shed 5.26% to close at N0.90. Sterling Bank fell to N1.19, losing 4.80%. Lasaco dipped to N0.25, recording 3.85% depreciation. Transcorp closed at N0.58, going down by 1.69%.

TOP 5 TRADES

232.416 million shares estimated at N1.315 billion were traded today in 3,377 deals.

Transcorp was the most active stock today with 70.616 million units of its stocks worth N40.062 million traded in 124 deals. 25.491 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N435.192 million exchanged hands in 440 transactions. Lasaco had 17.103 million shares valued at N4.464 million traded in 37 deals. Access traded 14.784 million shares estimated at N94.680 million in 148 transactions. UBA traded 13.203 million shares valued at N89.952 million in 248 deals.

