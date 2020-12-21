NSE: Market sustains bull run on blue-chip gains

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted further gains on Monday with the market capitalisation rising by N333.797 billion on the back of gains in heavyweight stocks including Dangote Cement, Flour Mills, WAPCO, PZ and BOC Gases.

The Industrial Index emerged the top performer of the 5 sectorial indices, advancing 5.46% to 1,750.18 index points, boosting gains.

Trade ended on the NSE with a neutral breadth with 23 gainers emerging against 23 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) edged up by 1.74% to end the day at 37,443.40. Market capitalisation climbed to 19.570 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 39.5%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

BOC Gases topped the NSE gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% to close at N7.92. Dangote Cement added up 9.98% to end today’s trade at N230.40. Oando went up by 9.87% to N3.45. Mansard leapt to N1.01, notching up 9.78% in the process. FTN Cocoa completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.98% to N0.68.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Eterna led losers on the NSE, declining by 9.89% to close at N4.10. Tranex shed 9.20% to end today’s trade at N0.79. Chams fell to N0.21, losing 8.70%. Ardova slumped to N13.55, recording 5.35% depreciation. Mutual Benefit closed at N0.64, going down by 4.48%.

TOP 5 TRADES

427.059 million shares estimated at N3.310 billion were traded n the NSE today in 5,258 deals.

Mnasard led trade with 90.181 million units of its stocks worth N91.083 million traded in 164 trades. 45.455 million units of Japaul’s shares priced at N16.817 million exchanged hands in 189 transactions. Transcorp had 36.582 million shares valued at N16.817 million traded in 121 deals. SAHCO traded 24 million shares estimated at N63.741 million in 6 transactions. Aiico traded 22.936 million shares valued at N29.599 million in 81 deals.

