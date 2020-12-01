NSE: Market sustains bull run on blue-chip gains

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted further gain on Tuesday with the market capitalisation rising by N55.167 billion on the back of gains in heavyweight stocks including GTB, Seplat and Zenith Bank

The Banking Index emerged the top performer of the 5 sectorial indexes, advancing 2.27% to 402.87 basis points, boosting gains.

Trade ended on the NSE with a negative breadth with 22 losers emerging against 15 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) edged up by 0.30% to end the day at 35,147.62. Market capitalisation climbed to 18.365 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 30.94%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Caverton topped the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 9.88% to close at N1.89. Cutix added up 9.80% to end today’s trade at N1.68. Chams went up by 8.70% to N0.25. Mcnichols leapt to N0.51, notching up 8.51% in the process. GTB completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.42% to N35.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Cornerstone led losers, declining by 10% to close at N0.54. Consolidated Hallmark shed 9.68% to end today’s trade at N0.28. Prestige fell to N0.50, losing 9.09%. Lasaco slumped to N0.31, recording 8.82% depreciation. Mutual Benefit closed at N0.21, going down by 8.70%.

TOP 5 TRADES

308.181 million shares estimated at N3.403 billion were traded today in 4,515 deals.

Access Bank led trade with 43.378 million units of its stocks worth N376.477 million traded in 222 trades. 31.935 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N229.789 million exchanged hands in 274 transactions. Mutual Benefits had 24.435 million shares valued at N5.156 million traded in 5 deals. UBA traded 24.093 million shares estimated at N200.213 million in 210 transactions. GTB traded 24.057 million shares valued at N859.153 million in 340 deals.

