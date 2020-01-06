NSE: Market sustains rising profile as bellwether stocks lift capitalisation by N179bn

The Nigerian Stock Exchange sustained its bullish run for the sixth consecutive trading day Monday as interest in mid-cap and large-cap equities swelled further, boosting the Key Performance Indicators. There is the possibility though that profit taking might disrupt the sequence in the days ahead. A positive market breadth was posted with 30 gainers recorded against 13 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) went up higher by 1.38% to close at 27,339.68 basis points, the highest recorded by the Nigerian bourse since 30th September 2019. Market capitalisation rose to N13.199 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 1.85%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

In value terms, Dangote Cement led gainers today, appreciating by 2.82% to close at N146. Flour Mills added up 6.33% to end today’s trade at N21. NASCON went up by 7.72% to N13.95. GTB rose to N31, notching up 2.99% in the process. Dangote Sugar completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.99% to N15.05.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Seplat topped the losers’ chart today, declining by 0.44% to close at N589.5. MTNN shed 0.92% to end today’s trade at N108. Unilever fell to N20, losing 3.38% in the process. PZ slumped to N5.1, recording 9.73% depreciation. Union Bank closed at N5.7, going down by 5%.

TOP 5 TRADES

520.434 million shares estimated at N5.351 billion were traded today in 5,784 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock with 97.112 million of its stocks worth N1.914 billion traded in 1,011 deals. 70 million units of Universal Insurance shares priced at N14 million exchanged hands in 1 transaction. UBA had 62.657 million shares valued at N497.654 million traded in 531 deals. FCMB traded 54.862 million shares estimated at N109.984 million in 297 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 26.391 million shares valued at N182.686 million in 395 deals.

