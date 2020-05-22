NSE: Mobil, Conoil, UACN lead advancers as market extend gains

The Nigerian equity market closed on an upbeat note Friday, triggered by gains in blue-chip stocks.

However, a positive market breadth was recorded as 29 losers emerged against 16 gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 1.80% to 25,204.75 basis points. Similarly, market capitalisation appreciated by N232.631 billion, rising to N13.136 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 6.1%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Mobil led gainers today, appreciating by 9.97% to close at N213.90. Conoil added up 9.95% to end today’s trade at N21. UACN went up by 9.87% to N8.35. PZ rose to N5.15, notching up 9.57% in the process. BUA Cement completed the top 5, climbing by 9.52% to N1.15.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Caverton was the worst performing stock today, declining by 10% to close at N2.61. Afromedia shed 9.68% to close at N0.28. Sun Assurance fell to N0.20, losing 9.09%. Royal Exchange dipped to N0.20, recording 9.09% depreciation. May & Baker closed at N3.06, going down by 2.86%.

TOP 5 TRADES

259.576 million shares estimated at N2.881 billion were traded today in 5,605 deals.

UBA was the most active stock today with 49.171 million units of its stocks worth N330.877 million traded in 321 deals. 44.955 million units of Zenith shares priced at N756.502 million exchanged hands in 607 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 30.072 million shares estimated at N156.702 million in 407 transactions. GTB traded 11.884 million shares valued at N281.783 million in 377 deals. WAPCO had 11.629 million shares valued at N131.544 million traded in 240 deals.

