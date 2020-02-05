NSE: Mobil, Dangote Cement, NB lead losers as bearish run continues

The bearish run in the Nigerian bourse continued today as sell pressure on blue-chip equities caused key performance indicators to close in the negative territory. A negative market breadth was recorded as 18 gainers emerged against 21 losers. All the sector indices closed negative with the exception of the banking and the insurance indices, which rose by 1.46% and 0.63% respectively to close at 360.70 and 131.78 basis points in that order. The All Share Index (ASI) fell by 1.19% to close at 28,093.76 basis points. The market capitalisation slumped to N14.471 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 4.66%

TOP 5 GAINERS

In value terms, CAP Plc led gainers today, growing by 8.85% to close at N24.6. Union Bank gained 9.85 to close at N7.25. Dangote Sugar rose marginally by 4.02% to N12.95. Julius Berger leapt to N21.95, notching up 2.09% in the process. Access Bank completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.89% to N9.35.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Mobil topped the losers’ table today, declining by 9.94% to close at N133.2. Dangote Cement shrank by 5.50% to end the day at N170. Nigerian Breweries tumbled to N51.5, losing 6.36%. Conoil dipped to N18, recording a 10% loss. NASCON closed at N13.5, going down by 10%.

READ ALSO: Transcorp’s 27% revenue shortfall shrinks profit by N13.6bn

TOP 5 TRADES

350.208 million shares worth N4.283 billion were traded today in 4,729 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most preferred stocks today with 98.134 million of its stocks worth N1.874 billion traded in 796 deals. 47.130 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N277.811 million exchanged hands in 500 transactions. FCMB had 41.214 million shares valued at N79.050 million traded in 63 deals. UBA traded 21.682 million shares estimated at N162.211 million in 262 transactions. ETI traded 19.862 million shares valued at N141.099 million in 105 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions