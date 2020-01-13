NSE: MTNN, UACN, GSK lead gainers as bullish run continues

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended its bullish run Monday on the back of rising demand for blue-chip companies. There are hopes that the landmark signing of the Finance Bill into law will impact market performance positively further in days to come.

However, Monday trading ended with a negative market breath as 21 gainers emerged compared to 16 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) rose marginally by 0.74% to close at 29,663.58. Equally, the market capitalisation climbed up to N15.287 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 10.40%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

MTNN led gainers today, growing by 10% to close at N127.6. The appreciation in the price of MTNN is premised on the revoked $2 billion tax case against the firm, which also spurred an increase in its share price on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). UACN rose by 7.80% to close at N11.05. Glaxo Smithkline went up by 6.60% to N5.65. UBA leapt to N8.7, notching up 3.57% in the process. Flour Mills completed the top 5, climbing up by 1.30% to N23.3.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Presco topped the losers’ table today, declining by 8.17% to close at N52.25. BUA Cement shrank by 4.88% to end the day at N39. Seplat fell to N588, losing 0.25%. Cadbury slumped to N9.5, recording 9.95% loss. Unilever tumbled to N18, going down by 5.26%.

TOP 5 TRADES

Investors staked N8.547 billion on 348.237 million shares in 2,605 transactions today.

Access was the most preferred stocks today with 63.690 million of its stocks worth N682.462 million traded in 450 deals. 40.633 million units of UBA shares priced at N354.194 million exchanged hands in 386 transactions. Zenith Bank had 39.505 million shares valued at N861.146 million traded in 456 deals. UACN traded 24.366 million shares estimated at N268.651 million in 208 transactions. GTB traded 18.169 million shares valued at N573.720 million in 237 deals.

