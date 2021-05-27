NSE: Mutual Benefit, Cutix among top gainers as investors lose N98.5bn | Ripples Nigeria

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N98.5 billion on Thursday as the market capitalisation declined to N19.829 trillion.

The market capitalisation at the close of business on the floor of the stock market on Wednesday was N19.928 trillion.

The All Share Index dipped by 0.49 percent to settle at 38,044.58, compared to 38,233.68 reported on Wednesday.

Investors traded 214.17 million shares valued at N1.33 billion in 3,565 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 203.08 million shares worth N1.81 billion that exchanged hands in 3,594 transactions on Wednesday.

Mutual Benefit led the gainers’ chart after its share price increased by 7.32 percent to move from N0.41kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Cutix gained N0.15kobo during trading to increase its share price from N2.10kobo to N2.25kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price rose by 7.14 percent to end trading at N0.45kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

Chi Plc’s share price increased by 6.35 percent to end trading with N0.67kobo from N0.63kobo.

Champion Breweries gained N0.12kobo in share price to move from N2 to N2.12kobo per share at the end of trading.

Sovereign Insurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent during trading to drop from N0.30kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N19.02bn as bearish run enters fifth day in Nigeria’s stock market

Association Bus Company share price declined from N0.37kobo to N0.34kobo per share following a loss of 8.11 percent in its share price.

Academy share price plunged by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.36kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share price declined from N0.79kobo to N0.74kobo per share after losing 6.33 percent in share price during trading.

Wapic completed the list as its share price fell by 5.66 percent to end trading at N0.50kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance was the most active stock as investors traded 27.17 million shares worth N7.82 million.

Mutual Benefit shares were traded at a volume of 17.16 million and valued at N7.10 million.

UACN was next with 15.68 million shares traded at a cost of N17.43 million.

Transcorp reported 12.52 million shares worth N10.77 million, while Sterling Bank recorded over 12.21 million traded shares at a value of N20.05 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions