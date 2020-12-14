NSE: N310bn gain ends five-day bear run

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rallied on Monday with a N309.781 billion gain after five trading sessions of losses as buy pressure on big and mid-cap stocks lifted gains.

Gains recorded by Airtel, Dangote Cement, Guinness, WAPCO and BOC Gases were crucial to the positive performance.

A leap in the Industrial Index by 1.51% to 1,563.55 index points also helped gains.

Market breadth was positive with 26 gainers emerging against 14 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) went up by 1.73% to 34,843.44 index points while market capitalisation advanced to N18.211 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 29.81%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Airtel Africa led the flock of gainers on the NSE, appreciating by 10% to close at N704. AIICO added 9.52% to end today’s trade at N1.15. Royal Exchange went up by 9.52% to N0.23. Neimeth rose to N2.40, notching up 9.09% in the process. FTN Cocoa completed the top 5, climbing by 9.09% to N0.48.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Prestige Insurance was the worst performing stock on the NSE, declining by 10% to close at N0.45. International Breweries fell to N6.47, losing 9.09%. Cutix dipped to N1.72, recording 9.47% depreciation. Nascon shed 9.38% to close at N14.50. Jaiz Bank closed at N0.62, going down by 8.82%.

TOP 5 TRADES

208.095 million shares estimated at N3.700 billion were traded on the NSE in 4,154 deals.

Zenith was the most active stock on NSE with 38.634 million units of its stocks worth N875.678 million traded in 521 deals. 19.167 million units of GTB shares priced at N632.187 million exchanged hands in 267 transactions. Access traded 16.142 million shares estimated at N130.077 million in 238 transactions. Regal Insurance traded 11.903 million shares valued at N2.383 million in 27 deals. Mutual Benefits had 9.182 million shares valued at N2.291 million traded in 16 deals.

