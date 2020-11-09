NSE: N641bn single-day gain pushes market capitalisation closer to N17tn mark

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Monday posted N641 billion in gains with, greater buy pressure from the current bull run raising hopes of market capitalisation hitting N17 trillion any moment soon.

Bank stocks accounted most for gains as the Banking Index topped the 4 others out of the 5 sectorial indices, moving up by 6.59% to 405.77 basis points.

Gains also drew support from appreciation in heavyweight stocks like Dangote Cement, MTNN, WAPCO, BUA Cement and GTB.

Market breadth was positive with 49 gainers recorded against 11 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 3.96% to 32,243.05 basis points. Market capitalisation climbed jumped to N16.848 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 20.12%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Oando led the flock of gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N2.97. NNFM added up 10% to end trade at N6.05. Mutual Benefits went up by 10% to N0.22. WAPCO rose to N21.45, notching up 10% in the process. Sterling Bank completed the top 5, climbing by 9.89% to N2.

TOP 5 LOSERS

NCR led losers at Friday’s trade, declining by 10% to close at N1.80. Learn Africa shed 8.70% to end trade at N1.05. Conoil fell to N17.85, losing 6.30%. Wapic slumped to N0.42, recording 4.55% depreciation. PZ closed at N4.65, going down by 3.12%.

TOP 5 TRADES

636.010 million shares estimated at N8.244 billion were traded in 7,210 deals.

Zenith was the most active stock with 70.223 million of its stocks worth N1.644 billion traded in 777 deals. 67.652 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N474.567 million exchanged hands in 549 transactions. Access had 58.020 million shares valued at N500.230 million traded in 497 deals. UBA traded 48.533 million shares estimated at N410.400 million in 386 transactions. Fidelity traded 35.191 million shares valued at N97.472 million in 250 deals.

