NSE: Nascon, Dangote Cement, GTB drive N70bn gain

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended its gains with N69.617 billion on Friday, supported by appreciation in the stocks of Nascon, Dangote Cement, GTB, Zenith and PZ Cussons.

The Banking Index performed best of all the sectorial indices, advancing 1.69% to 344.86 basis points.

20 gainers were recorded compared to 6 losers, causing the market to close with a positive breadth.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.47% to close at 28,697.06 basis points. Market capitalisation leapt to N14.999 trillion at the end of today’s session.

Year to date, the index is down by 6.91%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Nascon led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N14.30. Neimeth grew by 9.44% to end today’s trade at N1.97. PZ Cussons went up by 7.32% to N4.40. Cutix rose to N1.90, notching up 6.74% in the process. UBA completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.68% to N7.05.

TOP 5 LOSERS

NNFM topped the losers’ chart today declining by 9.89% to close at N4.19. Mutual Benefits shed 4.76% to end today’s trade at N0.20. NPF Microfinance Bank fell to N1.34, losing 4.29% in the process. Honeywell Flour slumped to N0.91, recording 4.21% depreciation. Union Diagnostic closed at N0.26, going down by 3.70%.

TOP 5 TRADES

282.971 million shares estimated at N4.427 billion were traded today in 2,942 deals.

Access was the most active stock with 80.538 million of its stocks worth N622.811 million traded in 282 deals. 76.498 million units of GTB shares priced at N2.298 billion exchanged hands in 152 transactions. UBA had 24.935 million shares valued at N174.406 million traded in 195 deals. FBN Holdings traded 24.386 million shares estimated at N149.202 million in 190 transactions. Zenith traded 19.555 million shares valued at N409.302 million in 324 deals.

