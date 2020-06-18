NSE: Negative sentiment persists as investors lose N20.561bn

The Nigerian equity market closed on a negative note on Thursday as negative sentiment caused investors to lose N20.561 billion.

The market posted a negative breadth as 10 losers emerged compared to 9 gainers.

The Consumer Goods Index was the worst performer across the sector indices going down by 1.83% to 433.78 basis points.

The All Share Index shed 0.16% to close at 24,933.41 basis points while the market capitalisation closed lower at N13.007 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 7.11%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

C&I Leasing led gainers today, growing by 9.52% to close at N4.60. Aiico rose by 8.99% to close at N0.97. Flour Mutual Benefits went up by 4.76% to N0.22. Oando leapt to N2.55, notching up 4.08% in the process. May & Baker completed the top 5, climbing up by 1.35% to N3.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market rallies with N22bn gain

TOP 5 LOSERS

Fidson topped the losers’ table today, declining by 9.71% to close at N3.07. Nigerian Breweries shrank by 9.52% to end the day at N38. Neimeth fell to N1.71, losing 9.52%. Jaiz Bank slumped to N0.61, recording 8.96% loss. NPF Microfinance Bank tumbled to N1.40, going down by 7.28%.

TOP 5 TRADES

Investors staked N2.211 billion on 171.208 million shares in 3,315 transactions today.

FCMB was the most preferred stocks today with 32.361 million units of its stocks worth N55.665 million traded in 41 deals. 29.397 million units of GTB shares priced at N707.907 million exchanged hands in 272 transactions. FBN Holdings had 10.731 million shares valued at N54.444 million traded in 207 deals. UBA traded 9.859 million shares estimated at N63.006 million in 186 transactions. Access traded 9.174 million shares valued at N62.420 million in 148 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions