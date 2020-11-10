NSE: Neimeth, Cadbury, GSK lead gainers as trade closes on upbeat note

Shares in Neimeth, Cadbury and GSK jumped on Tuesday by 10%, the maximum daily rise allowed by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), with the three topping gainers, as the investors’ confidence in a market still pretty much invigorated by the central bank’s expansionary monetary policy decision of September that cut benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to 1.5%.

The Insurance Index was the day’s best performer of the five sectorial indices, upping by 3.28% to closes at 150.22 basis points.

A positive market breadth was posted as there were 39 gainers against 11 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) grew by 1.25% basis points to 32,647.10 while market capitalisation closed at N17.059 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 21.63%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Neimeth led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% to close at N2.20. Cadbury went up by 10% to N9.35. GSK rose to N6.60, notching up 10% in the process. Nascon added 9.96% to end the trade at N15.45. NNFM completed the top 5, climbing by 9.92% to N6.65.

TOP 5 LOSERS

ABC Transport was the worst-performing stock, declining by 8.82% to close at N0.31. PZ shed 5.38% to close at N4.40. Chams fell to N0.22, losing 4.35%. UCAP slumped to 4.28, recording 3.17% depreciation. Lasaco closed at N0.34, going down by 2.86%.

TOP 5 TRADES

578.779 million shares estimated at N7.743billion were traded in 7,651 deals.

Zenith was the most active stock for the second day running with 23.385 million units of its stocks worth N1.621 billion traded in 751 deals. 64.722 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N464.010 million exchanged hands in 473 transactions. Access had 60.236 million shares valued at N538.721 million traded in 469 deals. Fidelity traded 35.489 million shares estimated at N99.917 million in 339 transactions. GTB traded 35.812 million shares valued at N1.209 billion in 428 deals.

