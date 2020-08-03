NSE: Neimeth, Flour Mills, UPL top gainers as market adds N13 billion

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) expanded by N12.869 billion as the market resumed activities after a two-day holiday commemorating the Sallah festival.

The Industrial Index was the day’s best performer of the five sectorial indexes assessed, improving by 0.78% to closes at 1,155.66 basis points.

A positive market breadth posted as there were 19 gainers against 16 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.29% basis points to close at 24,766.12. The market capitalisation closed at N12.919 trillion. Year to date, the index is down by 7.73%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Neimeth led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% to close at N1.65. Flour Mills went up by 9.97% to N18.75. UPL rose to N1.11, notching up 9.90% in the process. GSK added 8.16% to end the trade at N5.30. Honeywell completed the top 5, climbing by 5% to N1.05.

READ ALSO: NSE: Bank stocks dominate trade as market redounds

TOP 5 LOSERS

UACN was the worst performing stock, declining by 10% to close at N6.30. AIICO shed 9.57% to close at N0.85. Sunu Assurance fell to N0.20, losing 9.09%. Mutual Benefits slumped to N0.21, recording 8.70% depreciation. Custodian closed at N5.10, going down by 7.27%.

TOP 5 TRADES

186.482 million shares estimated at N1.310 billion were traded in 4,718 deals.

Transcorp was the most active stock for the second day running with 23.385 million units of its stocks worth N14.348 million traded in 105 deals. 19.138 million units of Custodian shares priced at N97.724 million exchanged hands in 22 transactions. GTB had 18.174 million shares valued at N411.609 million traded in 455 deals. FBN Holdings traded 13.535 million shares estimated at N69.701 million in 264 transactions. UBA traded 9.715 million shares valued at N60.520 million in 223 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions