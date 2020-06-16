NSE: Neimeth, Prestige Assurance, C&I Leasing lead losers as market extend loss

Negative sentiment persisted in the market on Tuesday as profit-taking in bellwethers such as Flour Mills, MTN and Ardova caused the market to shed value further.

Losses were recorded across all the sector indices except the Industrial Index which advanced by 1.03% to 1,188.01 basis points on the back of moderate gain recorded by BUA Cement.

The market posted a negative breadth with 23 losers emerging against 12 losers.

The All Share Index fell 0.09% to 24,930.88 basis points while market capitalisation dropped to N13.005 trillion

Year to date, the index is down by 7.12%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Fidson led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N3.63. SAHCO grew by 8.06% to end today’s trade at N2.95. Honeywell Flour went up by 6.93% to N1.08. Red Star Express rose to N3.80, notching up 4.68% in the process. UPL completed the top 5, climbing up by 4.17% to N1.25.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Neimeth topped the losers’ chart today declining by 9.91% to close at N2.09. Prestige Assurance shed 9.52% to end today’s trade at N0.57. C&I Leasing fell to N4.35, losing 9.38% in the process. AIICO slumped to N0.97, recording 9.35% depreciation. Mutual Benefits closed at N0.21, going down by 8.70%.

TOP 5 TRADES

200.393 million shares estimated at N1.586 billion were traded today in 4,194 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 26.946 million of its stocks worth N139.935 million traded in 281 deals. 22.632 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N368.466 million exchanged hands in 498 transactions. FCMB had 21.260 million shares valued at N36.576 million traded in 39 deals. WAPCO traded 11.883 million shares estimated at N129.924 million in 160 transactions. GTB traded 11.517 million shares valued at N271.961 million in 297 deals.

