NSE: Neimeth, Wema Bank among top losers as market cap crashes by 0.08%

The negative trading on the floor of the Nigeria capital market continued on Tuesday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.08 percent at the close of the day’s trading.

The equity capitalization dropped by N17 billion to close at N20.253 trillion compared to N20.270 trillion posted on Monday.

The All Share Index followed the same path as it dropped by 32.57 basis points to settle at 38,873.35 against the 38,906.42 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 184.44 million shares worth N2.34 billion in 3,809 deals on Tuesday.

This was lower than the 190.95 million shares valued at N2.35 billion that exchanged hands in 3,462 deals on Monday.

MRS led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.75 percent to move from N13.85kobo to N15.20kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital share price was up by 9.52 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price increased by 6.82 percent to move from N0.44kobo to N0.47kobo per share at the end of trading.

Unity Bank’s share price appreciated by 3.77 kobo to end trading with N0.55kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price rose by 3.23 percent to move from N0.31kobo to N0.32kobo per share.

Neimeth topped the losers’ chart after shedding 7.89 percent from its share price to drop from N1.90kobo to N1.75kobo per share.

Chams share price declined from N0.23kobo to N0.22kobo per share following a loss of 4.35 percent in its share price.

Japaul Gold share price lost 4.08 percent to end trading at N0.49kobo from N0.47kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance share price declined from N0.25kobo to N0.24kobo per share after losing 4 percent in share price during trading.

Wema Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 3.80 percent to end trading at N0.76kobo from N0.79kobo per share.

UBA was the most active stock as investors traded 38.99 million shares worth N297.64 million.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 19.03 million and valued at N517.86 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 14.19 million shares traded at a cost of N326.52 million.

United Capital reported 12.88 million shares worth N114.17 million, while Access Bank recorded over 10.08 million traded shares at a value of N90.17 million.

