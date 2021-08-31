NSE: Nigerian Breweries, Lasaco among top losers as market cap crashes by 0.27%

The Nigerian stock market slipped back to the negative territory following the crash in the market capitalization by 0.27 percent at end of trading on Tuesday.

The market capitalization fell by N55 billion from N20.48 trillion posted on Monday to N20.43 trillion today.

The All Share Index was down by 34.4 basis points to close at 39,219.61 compared to 39,326.67 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 425.65 million shares worth N1.96 billion in 4,553 deals on Tuesday.

This was in contrast to the 301.01 million shares valued at N1.53 billion that exchanged hands in 4,715 deals on Monday.

Transcohot led the gainers’ chart after netting N0.47kobo to take its share price from N4.70kobo to N5.17kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share price was up by 9.74 percent to end trading at N4.28kobo from N3.90kobo per share.

Morison’s share price rose by 9.73 percent to move from N1.85kobo to N2.03 per share at the end of trading.

FTN Cocoa’s share price increased by 9.62 percent to end trading with N0.57kobo from N0.52kobo per share.

Sky Aviation’s share price rose by 9.46 percent to move from N3.70kobo to N4.05 per share.

Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ chart after shedding N5.45kobo from its share price to drop from N54.90kobo to N49.45kobo per share.

Livestock’s share price declined from N2.34kobo to N2.11kobo per share following a loss of N0.23kobo in its share price.

Lasaco’s share price plunged by 9.74 percent to end trading at N1.39kobo from N1.54kobo per share.

UPDC’s share price declined from N2.01 to N1.86kobo per share after losing N0.15kobo in share price during trading.

Neimeth completed the list as its share price fell by 7.04 percent to end trading at N1.85kobo from N1.99kobo per share.

Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 111.06 million shares worth N99.97 million.

Chams shares were traded at a volume of 57.54 million and valued at N12.10 million.

Honeywell Flour was next with 31.62 million shares traded at a cost of N130.75 million.

Champion Breweries reported 23.74 million shares worth N48.63 million, while Fidelity Bank recorded over 20.64 million traded shares at a value of N48.48 million.

