Business
NSE: Nigerian Breweries, Lasaco among top losers as market cap crashes by 0.27%
The Nigerian stock market slipped back to the negative territory following the crash in the market capitalization by 0.27 percent at end of trading on Tuesday.
The market capitalization fell by N55 billion from N20.48 trillion posted on Monday to N20.43 trillion today.
The All Share Index was down by 34.4 basis points to close at 39,219.61 compared to 39,326.67 reported the previous day.
Investors traded 425.65 million shares worth N1.96 billion in 4,553 deals on Tuesday.
This was in contrast to the 301.01 million shares valued at N1.53 billion that exchanged hands in 4,715 deals on Monday.
Transcohot led the gainers’ chart after netting N0.47kobo to take its share price from N4.70kobo to N5.17kobo per share.
Honeywell Flour’s share price was up by 9.74 percent to end trading at N4.28kobo from N3.90kobo per share.
Morison’s share price rose by 9.73 percent to move from N1.85kobo to N2.03 per share at the end of trading.
READ ALSO: NSE: Market cap down by 0.40% as investors lose N90bn
FTN Cocoa’s share price increased by 9.62 percent to end trading with N0.57kobo from N0.52kobo per share.
Sky Aviation’s share price rose by 9.46 percent to move from N3.70kobo to N4.05 per share.
Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ chart after shedding N5.45kobo from its share price to drop from N54.90kobo to N49.45kobo per share.
Livestock’s share price declined from N2.34kobo to N2.11kobo per share following a loss of N0.23kobo in its share price.
Lasaco’s share price plunged by 9.74 percent to end trading at N1.39kobo from N1.54kobo per share.
UPDC’s share price declined from N2.01 to N1.86kobo per share after losing N0.15kobo in share price during trading.
Neimeth completed the list as its share price fell by 7.04 percent to end trading at N1.85kobo from N1.99kobo per share.
Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 111.06 million shares worth N99.97 million.
Chams shares were traded at a volume of 57.54 million and valued at N12.10 million.
Honeywell Flour was next with 31.62 million shares traded at a cost of N130.75 million.
Champion Breweries reported 23.74 million shares worth N48.63 million, while Fidelity Bank recorded over 20.64 million traded shares at a value of N48.48 million.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...