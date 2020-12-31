NSE: Nigerian stocks return N8.093tn as 2020 ends

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended its last trading session of 2020 on an upbeat note as the year-to-date return hit N8.093 trillion or 50.03 percent on Thursday.

Buy pressure on MTNN, BUA Cement, BOC Gases, NNFM and C&I Leasing was crucial to the N396.556 billion gain reported by the bourse.

A leap in the Industrial Index, the day’s best performer of the five sectorial indexes, by 3.90% to 2,052.33 index points also supported gains.

A negative market breadth was posted as there were 24 losers against 18 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) grew by 1.92% index points to close the year at 40,270.72. Market capitalisation closed at N21.057 trillion.

TOP 5 GAINERS

BOC Gases led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% to close at N9.57. NNFM went up by 9.95% to N6.74. C&I Leasing rose to N5.20, notching up 9.94% in the process. FCMB added 9.90% to end the trade at N3.33.BUA Cement completed the top 5, climbing by 9.87% to N77.35.

TOP 5 LOSERS

FTN Cocoa was the worst performing stock, declining by 9.59% to close at N0.66. Eterna shed 9.09% to close at N5.10. AIICO fell to N1.13, losing 8.87%. International Breweries slumped to N5.95, recording 8.32% depreciation. ETI closed at N6, going down by 7.69%.

TOP 5 TRADES

710.706 million shares estimated at N10.082 billion were traded in 4,396 deals.

AIICO was the most active stock with 205.998 million units of its stocks worth N234.227 million traded in 38 deals. 99.649 million units of Access Bank shares priced at N898.546 million exchanged hands in 308 transactions. Japaul Gold had 85.743 million shares valued at N49.592 million traded in 271 deals. FBN Holdings traded 48.314 million shares estimated at N342.906 million in 233 transactions. Zenith traded 44.037 million shares valued at N1.094 billion in 400 deals.

