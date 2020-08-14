NSE: NNFM, Arbico, Int’l Breweries lead losers as market closes in negative territory

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended on a negative note on Friday, triggered by sell pressure in stocks like CAP, MTNN, Unilever, NNFM and Cadbury.

The Consumer Goods Index posted the day’s worst show among the five sectorial indices, going down by 0.68% to 414.47 basis points.

The market recorded ended with a negative breadth, causing 23 losers to emerge against 11 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.15% to end the day at 25,199.84. Market capitalisation diminished to N13.146 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 6.12%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

C&I Leasing topped the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 10% to close at N4.40. Lasaco added up 8.33% to end today’s trade at N0.26. Fidson went up by 4.82% to N3.70. Cutix leapt to N1.80, notching up 2.86% in the process. Red Star Express completed the top 5, climbing up by 2.74% to N3.75.

TOP 5 LOSERS

NNFM led losers, declining by 10% to close at N3.87. Arbico shed 9.35% to end today’s trade at N1.26. International Breweries fell to N2.85, losing 8.06%. Ikeja Hotel slumped to N0.84, recording 7.69% depreciation. Neimeth closed at N1.78, going down by 6.32%.

TOP 5 TRADES

482.518 million shares estimated at N4.524 billion were traded today in 3,897 deals. Wapic led trade with 101.094 million units of its stocks worth N33.361 million traded in 30 trades. 67.871 million units of Unilever shares priced at N768 million exchanged hands in 56 transactions. Zenith had 58.053 million shares valued at N969.360 million traded in 526 deals. Access Bank traded 47.096 million shares estimated at N305.458 million in 131 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 46.462 million shares valued at N232.879 million in 310 deals.

