NSE: Oil and gas, bank stocks drive N82bn gain

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on an upbeat note on Monday following gains recorded in the shares of Airtel Africa, MTNN, Aiico, Union Bank and FCMB.

A rise in the Insurance Index, the day’s best performing of the 5 sectorial indices, by 1.63% to 157.95 basis points also strengthened gains.

A negative market breadth was reported as there were 29 losers as against 17 gainers at the end of trade.

The All Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.45% to close at 35,042.14. Market capitalisation closed at N18.310 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 30.55%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Aiico led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% to close at N1.10. Airtel Africa went up by 10% to N588.50. Tripple Gee rose to N0.60, notching up 9.09% in the process. Japaul added 8.33% to end today’s trade at N0.26. Union Diagnostic completed the top 5, climbing by 8% to N0.27

READ ALSO: NSE: MTNN, Unilever, Fidson drive N43bn gain

TOP 5 LOSERS

NNFM was the worst performing stock, declining by 10% to close at N6.93. Fidson shed 10% to close at N1.53. Neimeth fell to N0.55, losing 9.63%. Cutix slumped to N1.53, recording 10% depreciation. Learn Africa closed at N1.04, going down by 9.57%.

TOP 5 TRADES

415.531 million shares estimated at N4.898 billion were traded today in 5,267 deals.

Multiverse was the most active stock for with 84.009 million units of its stocks worth N16.802 million traded in 3 deals. 47.022 million units of Zenith shares priced at N1.134 billion million exchanged hands in 583 transactions. Transcorp had 34.072 million shares valued at N34.291 million traded in 190 deals. Access Bank traded 29.904 million shares estimated at N256 million in 291 transactions. Mutual Benefits traded 21.567 million shares valued at N66.660 million in 32 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions