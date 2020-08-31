NSE: Oil & gas, industrial stocks drive N9.3bn gain

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its positive momentum on Monday as it rose by N9.263 billion, driven by some Oil & Gas and Industrial stocks.

Buy pressure on stocks like Mobil, Dangote Cement, WAPCO, Vitafoam and BUA Cement were largely responsible for the uptrend.

Across the sectorial indices, the Oil and Gas Index recorded the best performance, advancing by 1.99% to 191.08 basis points.

Market breadth was negative, 17 losers to emerge against 11 gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 25,327.13 basis points while market capitalisation edged up to N12.213 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 5.64%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Mobil led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N192.50. FTN Cocoa added 8.33% to end today’s trade at N0.26. Royal Exchange advanced by 7.69% to N0.28. Vitafoam rose to N5.71, notching up 4.39% in the process. WAPCO completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.46% to N11.95.

TOP 5 LOSERS

C&I Lesing topped the losers’ chart, declining by 10% to close at N3.60. Consolidate UACN Property shed 7.61% to end today’s trade at N0.85. Res Star Express fell to N3.65, losing 5.19%. Mutual Benefits slumped to N40.20, recording 4.76% depreciation. Sterling Bank closed at N2.07, going down by 3.72%.

TOP 5 TRADES

302.009 million shares valued at N2.628 billion were traded today in 3,854 deals.

UACN was the most active stock with 74.425 million of its stocks worth N425.225 million traded in 60 deals. 23.896 million units of Zenith’s shares priced at N400.401 million exchanged hands in 378 transactions. UBA had 22.430 million shares valued at N141.151 million traded in 233 deals. FBN Holdings traded 22.258 million shares estimated at N109.923 million in 230 transactions. Access Bank traded 18.019 million shares valued at N112.153 Million in 219 deals.

