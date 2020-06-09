NSE: Positive sentiment lifts market as N44bn added

The Nigerian bourse added N44.442 billion on Tuesday on the back of strong positive sentiment from investors.

The Industrial Index posted the biggest gain across the sectorial indices, going up 2.65% to 1,226.43 basis points.

The market posted a negative breadth as 22 losers emerged against 13 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) went up by 0.34% to 25,335.15 basis points. Market capitalisation jumped to N13.216 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 5.61%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

BOC Gases led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N4.51. Mutual Benefits added up 10% to end today’s trade at N0.22. Royal Exchange Insurance advanced by 10% to N0.22. Neimeth rose to N2.13, notching up 9.79% in the process. Prestige completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.78% to N0.70.

TOP 5 LOSERS

11PLC topped the losers’ chart today, declining by 9.96% to close at N192.60. Fidson shed 9.79% to end today’s trade at N3. Japaul fell to N0.25, losing 7.41%. Red Star Express slumped to N3.56, recording 6.56% depreciation. Jaiz Bank closed at N0.67, going down by 5.63%.

TOP 5 TRADES

268.740 million shares valued at N1.121 billion were traded today in 4,137 deals.

Mutual Benefits was the most active stock with 99.450 million of its stocks worth N20.865 million traded in 103 deals. 21.890 million units of FCMB shares priced at N37.663 Million exchanged hands in 71 transactions. FBN Holdings had 17.924 million shares valued at N96.593 million traded in 270 deals. UBA traded 12.139 million shares estimated at N82.216 million in 176 transactions. Caverton traded 10.603 million shares valued at N26.091 million in 21 deals.

