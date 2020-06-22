NSE: Prestige, Neimeth, Cutix lead losers as market sheds N38bn

The Nigerian bourse closed in the negative territory on Monday, extending the loss recorded at Friday’s session as investors lost N38 billion on the back of relentless profit-taking.

Huge sell-offs in blue-chips including Stanbic, Nigerian Breweries, BUA Cement, Ardova and Flour Mills were largely responsible for the downtrend.

Only the Consumer Goods Index posted a positive performance among the sector indices, gaining 2.10% to close at 441.96 basis points.

The market recorded a negative breadth with 27 gainers emerging against 11 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) depressed by 0.29% to 24,753.92 basis points while Market Capitalisation fell to N12.913 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 7.78%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Japaul topped the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 8.70% to close at N0.25. Neimeth added up 7.72% to end today’s trade at N1179. Fidson went up by 7.49% to N3.30. Sterling Bank leapt to N1.28, notching up 6.67% in the process. Unity Bank completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.26% to N0.60.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Prestige Assurance led losers, declining by 21.05% to close at N0.45. Neimeth shed 9.74% to end today’s trade at N1.39. Cutix fell to N1.60, losing 9.09%. Honeywell slumped to N0.99, recording 8.33% depreciation. Stanbic closed at N30.25, going down by 8.33%.

TOP 5 TRADES

124.688 million shares estimated at N1.319 billion were traded today in 3,843 deals.

Japaul led trade with 13.610 million units of its stocks worth N3.304 million traded in 55 deals. 11.348 million units of GTB shares priced at N260.465 million exchanged hands in 316 transactions. Zenith had 10.427 million shares valued at N168.809 million traded in 363 deals. UBA traded 7.972 million shares estimated at N50.481 million in 10 transactions. Chams Holdings traded 7.857 million shares valued at N1.849 million in 39 deals.

