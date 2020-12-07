NSE: Profit-taking costs investors N32bn

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trade in the negative territory on Monday as investors put up a huge volume of shares up for sale, causing a decline of N32.009 billion in market capitalisation.

Losses in the shares of Nigerian Breweries, ETI, Transcorp Hotel, Dangote Sugar and Zenith Bank largely accounted for the downtrend.

A fall of 0.84% in the Banking Index to 388.08 index points also worsened losses.

The NSE posted a positive breadth as 17 gainers emerged against 15 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) was down by 0.21% at 35,064.36 index points. Market capitalisation tapered to N18.327 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 30.63%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Livestock Feed led gainers on the NSE, appreciating by 9.92% to close at N1.33. NNFM climbed up by 9.90% to N6.88. FTN Cocoa added up 9.90% to end today’s trade at N6.88. Wapic advanced by 5% to N0.42. PZ rose to N5, notching up 4.17% in the process.

READ ALSO: NSE: Oil & gas gains drive market rebound

TOP 5 LOSERS

Transcorp Hotel topped the losers’ chart on the NSE today, declining by 10% to close at N3.60. ETI shed 8.47% to end today’s trade at N5.40. NPF Microfinance Bank fell to N1.50, losing 5.06%. Royal Exchange slumped to N0.21, recording 4.55% depreciation. Mutual Benefits closed at N0.22, going down by 4.35%.

TOP 5 TRADES

324.318 million shares valued at N3.192 billion were traded today on the NSE in 4,105 deals.

UBA was the most active stock on the NSE today with 89.116 million of its stocks worth N730.832 million traded in 156 deals. 49.553 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N354.751 million exchanged hands in 315 transactions. Access had 27.574 million shares valued at N235.976 million traded in 223 deals. Mutual Benefits traded 19.981 million shares estimated at N4.398 million in 21 transactions. ETI traded 16.087 million shares valued at N86.858 million in 191 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions