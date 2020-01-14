NSE: Profit-taking ends 16-day bullish run as market capitalisation sheds N181bn

TOP 5 GAINERS

In value terms, Beta Glass Oil topped the gainers’ chart today, advancing by 9.67% to close at N59. Forte Oil added up 5.62% to end today’s trade at N17.85. Flour Mills grew by 3%, closing at N24. C and I Leasing leapt to N7.35, notching up 8.89% in the process. Cadbury completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.26% to N10.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Nigeria’s largest brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc was the worst performing stock today, tumbling by 8.83% to close at N51.1. MTNN shed 2.66% to close at N124.2. Dangote Cement shrank marginally by 1.16%, closing at N170. UBA slumped to N8.25, recording 5.17% depreciation. Zenith Bank closed at N21.3, going down by 1.84%.

TOP 5 TRADES

666.783 million shares estimated at N6.516 billion were traded today in 5,711 deals.

Union Diagnostic was the most active stock with 340.210 million units of its stocks worth N71.444 million traded in 7 deals. There is a vast possibility that a strategic investor is positioning himself to take a majority stake in the company, given that nearly half of its entire 710.628 outstanding shares were sold in just 7 transactions.