NSE: Profit-taking in blue-chip stocks costs market N2bn

Profit-taking in some blue-chip equities caused the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to close in the negative territory as the market shed N2 billion on Wednesday.

The Nigerian bourse posted a negative market breadth with 18 price losers recorded against 15 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) responded to the negative drift to close at 29, 458.21 basis points, losing 0.02% in the process. The market capitalisation fell to N15.174 trillion at the end of today’s trade. All the sectoral indices appreciated save for the Consumer Goods index, which shed 0.22% Year to date, the index is up by 9.75%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

BUA Cement led advancers on Wednesday, appreciating by 1.51% to close at N37. UBA added up 2.94% to end today’s trade at N8.75. Union Bank rose to N6.2, notching up 2.48% in the process. Oando went up by 2.78% to N3.7. Honeywell completed the top 5, climbing to N1.17 by 8.33%.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Construction giant, Julius Berger topped the pack of losers, declining by 6.76% to close at N20. Flour Mills shed 3.62% to end the day at N22.65. NASCON fell to N15, losing 4.46%. WAPCO slumped to N16.8, recording 3.17% depreciation. Zenith closed at N22 after going down by 1.57%.

TOP 5 TRADES

315.668 million shares valued at N3.640 billion were traded today in 4,392 deals.

AustinLaz was the most active stock with 85 million of its stocks worth N174.410 million traded in 86 deals. 60.521 million of Access shares priced at N600.917 million exchanged hands in 617 transactions. GTB had 26.459 million shares valued at N849.982 million traded in 318 deals. Zenith Bank traded 25.730 million shares estimated at N564.762 million in 465 transactions. UBA traded 16.857 million shares valued at N144.051 million in 249 deals.

