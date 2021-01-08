NSE: Profit-taking in industrial stocks wipes out year-to-date gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed Friday’s trade in the red, reversing all the grounds gained so far this year as sell pressure on industrial stocks including Dangote Cement and WAPCO weighed on the entire market value of stocks.

Even though 4 out of the 5 sectorial indices of the bourse posted gains, the day’s trade ended in a loss, due to the status of the Industrial Index, the only index recording loss, as the biggest index by market value.

39 stocks advanced while 11 declined as market ended with a positive breadth.

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) edged down by 1.16% to close at 40,120.22 basis points. Market Capitalisation slid to N20.978 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 0.37%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Total led advancers on the NSE, appreciating by 10% to close at N143. Seplat added up 10% to end today’s trade at N496.10. BOC Gases went up by 12.65% to N10. Ardova advanced to N16.35, notching up 9.73%. Champion completed the top 5, climbing by 9.68% to close at N1.02.

READ ASLO: NSE: All-Share index rises by 0.31% as investors stake N7.5bn

TOP 5 LOSERS

Dangote Cement was the worst performing stock on the NSE, declining by 8.13% to close at N225. Deap Capital shed 4.35% to close at N0.22. Royal Exchange fell to N0.23, losing 4.17%. UPL dipped to N1.25, recording 2.34% depreciation. Cornerstone closed at N0.62, going down by 1.59%.

TOP 5 TRADES

333.311 million shares estimated at N3.648 billion were traded on the NSE in 5.142 deals.

Access was the most active stock today with 35.111 million units of its stocks worth N315.782 million traded in 296 deals. 25.056 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N24.099 million exchanged hands in 120 transactions. GTB had 24.888 million shares valued at N821.258 million traded in 306 deals. Zenith Bank traded 23.692 million shares estimated at N606.290 million in 362 transactions. Japaul traded 22.397 million shares valued at N21.725 million in 62 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions