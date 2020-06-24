NSE: PZ, Seplat, Int’l Breweries lead losers as bear run continues

Large volumes of heavyweight stocks were dumped for sale at Wednesday’s trade session of the Nigerian equity market, heaping great pressure on the market capitalisation, which depreciated by N49.561 billion.

The bear extended its run in the market on the back of losses recorded in bellwethers including Seplat, Guinness, Nigerian Breweries and Glaxosmithkline.

The Insurance Index posted the best performance across the sectorial indices, edging up by 0.87% to close at 129.86 basis.

The market recorded a negative breadth as 22 losers recorded emerged against 17 gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) diminished by 0.38% to close at 24,655.05 basis points. Market capitalisation fell to N12.862 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 8.15%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Chams led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 9.52% to close at N0.23. Champion Breweries went up by 9.64% to N0.91. Unity Bank rose to N0.58, notching up 7.41% in the process. Aiico added up 6.67% to end today’s trade at N0.96. NAHCO completed the top 5, climbing by 5.98% to N2.66.

TOP 5 LOSERS

PZ led losers, declining by 10% to close at N4.05. Seplat shed 9.98% to end today’s trade at N386. International Breweries fell to N4.10, losing 9.89%. Arbico slumped to N1.89, recording 9.57% depreciation. Neimeth closed at N1.14, going down by 9.52%.

TOP 5 TRADES

189.253 million shares estimated at N1.917 billion were traded today in 3,364 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 44.445 million of its stocks worth N241.095 million traded in 177 deals. 21.346 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N249.375 million exchanged hands in 249 transactions. Access Bank had 18.872 million shares valued at N124.612 million traded in 190 deals. Japaul traded 10.838 million shares estimated at N2.643 million in 43 transactions. UBA traded 9.693 million shares valued at N61.079 million in 127 deals.

