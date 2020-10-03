NSE ROUND-UP: Investors rack up N350bn in gains as market sentiment heals further | Ripples Nigeria

Equity investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded gains coming up to N350.148 billion this week after each trade session from Monday to Friday ended in the north.

Market sentiment, which began a bumper recovery last week in a market, where growth had suppressed for months by the coronavirus and investors’ apathy, firmed up further, causing the year-to-date yield of the bourse to return to positive since round March.

All the key market performance indicators closed higher. A positive market breadth was recorded this week as 36 gainers emerged against 15 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 2.53% and the market capitalisation by 2.55%. While the former closed at 26,985.77 basis points, the latter closed at N14.105 trillion. Read also: NSE ROUND-UP: Week-long bull run lifts market by N154bn Trade Volume of 1.532 billion shares worth N16,901 billion was recorded in 17,882 deals this week compared to the 1.567 billion shares valued at N20.559 billion posted in 18,396 deals last week. On the Activity Chart, the Financial Services sector dominated trade with 1.292 billion shares estimated at N10.562 billion traded in 10,046 deals. Specifically, it added 84.29% and 62.49% to the total equity volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates sector came next, trading 62.395 million shares worth N89.205 million in 453 deals. The Industrial Goods industry was third, trading 55.168 million shares priced at N2.976 billion in 1,752 deals. As regards Index Movement, all indices appreciated save for NSE ASeM Index, which closed flat.

