NSE ROUND-UP: Market adds N46bn amidst improved liquidity

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted gains on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday but recorded a loss on Thursday day, resulting in a weekly appreciation of N45.648 billion.

All the key market performance indicators closed higher. A negative market breadth was recorded this week as 36 losers emerged against 29 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) and the Market Capitalisation simultaneously advanced by 0.35% to 25,309.37 basis points and N13.203 trillion respectively.

Trade Volume of 1.072 billion shares worth N7.384 billion was recorded in 16,684 deals this week compared to the 950.414 billion shares valued at N10.123 billion posted in 16,647 deals last week.

On the Activity Chart, the Financial Services sector dominated trade with 586.761 million shares estimated at N4.022 billion traded in 8,483 deals. Specifically, it contributed 54.76% and 54.47% to the total equity volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates sector came next, trading 307.744 million shares worth N799.159 million in 1,010 deals. The Consumer Goods industry followed, trading 50.170 million shares priced at N968.272 million in 3,018 deals.

As regards Index Movement, all indices advanced except NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE AFR Div Yield and NSE MERI Value Indices which depreciated by 0.45%, 0.23%, 0.77% and 0.9%. The NSE ASeM closed flat.

