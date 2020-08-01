NSE ROUND-UP: Trade returns N139bn despite limited sessions

Fewer trading sessions were conducted this week on the equity session of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) than the last due to a two-day break on Thursday and Friday, observed in commemoration of the Sallah festival.

This had implications for trade, which although was comparatively low, returned N139 billion.

All the key market performance indicators closed higher. A negative market breadth was recorded this week as 28 losers emerged against 24 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) and the Market Capitalisation simultaneously advanced by 1.09% to 24,693.73 basis points and N12.882 trillion respectively.

Trade Volume of 421.984 million shares worth N5.337 billion was recorded in 11,801 deals this week compared to the 1.350 billion shares valued at N14.433 billion posted in 16,723 deals last week.

On the Activity Chart, the Financial Services sector dominated trade with 249.588 million shares estimated at N1.563 billion traded in 5,899 deals. Specifically, it contributed 59.15% and 29.29% to the total equity volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods sector came next, trading 51.760 million shares worth N1.072 billion in 1,877 deals. The Industrial Goods industry followed, trading 46.197 million shares priced at N833.473 million in 1,489 deals.

As regards Index Movement, all indices climbed up except NSE ASeM, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil and Gas Indices, which slid by 0.06%, 0.44% and 6.51% respectively.

