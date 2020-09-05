NSE ROUND-UP: Week-long bull run lifts market by N154bn

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded gains Monday through Friday as liquidity improved dramatically, backed by over 106% increase in volume of trade.

The total market value this week expanded by N154.433 billion.

All the key market performance indicators closed higher. A positive market breadth was recorded as 41 gainers emerged against 19 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) and the Market Capitalisation simultaneously advanced by 1.17% to 25,605.64 basis points and N13.358 trillion respectively.

Trade Volume of 2.209 billion shares worth N10.957 billion was recorded in 18,013 deals this week compared to the 1.072 billion shares valued at N7.384 billion posted in 16,684 deals last week.

On the Activity Chart, the Construction/Real Estate sector dominated trade with 954.529 million shares estimated at N681.392 million traded in 218 deals. Specifically, it contributed 43.21% and 6.22% to the total equity volume and value respectively. The Financial Services sector came next, trading 889.888 million shares worth N6.538 billion in 10,107 deals. The Conglomerates industry followed, trading 209.437 million shares priced at N579.990 million in 677 deals.

As regards Index Movement, all indices advanced except NSE ASeM, which shrank by 1.63%.

