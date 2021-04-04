NSE ROUNDUP: Easter holiday affects stock market activities, drag capital investment down | Ripples Nigeria

The stock market closed for the week on Thursday due to the Easter break announced for Friday, April 2, 2021 and Monday, April 5, 2021. This means the capital market operated for four days.

Between the days the stock market was opened this week, investors exchanged 1.445 billion shares worth N19.039 billion in 17,400 deals, falling below the 1.530 billion shares valued at N21.311 billion that was traded in 20,016 deals last week.

At the end of trading week on Thursday, April 1, 2021, Financial Services, Conglomerates Industry and the Consumer Goods industry were the most active sectors by measure of volume.

In the breakdown of the most active sectors, Financial Services recorded 1.033 billion shares valued at N13.369 billion traded in 9,179 deals, contributing 71.51 percent and 70.22 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Next on the line was the Conglomerates Industry which reported 131.153 million shares worth N578.393 million in 811 deals, while Consumer Goods Industry took the top place with a turnover of 92.937 million shares worth N1.750 billion in 2,892 deals.

In terms of companies that made these sectors most active, NSE data revealed that by volume recorded, GTBank, Union Bank and Wema Bank accounted for 670.354 million shares worth N10.331 billion in 1,990 deals, contributing 46.39 percent and 54.26 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top gainers of the week

Linkage Assurance gained N0.21kobo during the four days of trading this week, with its share price rising to N0.72kobo per share, from N0.51kobo.

Royal Exchange stock price hit N0.33kobo per share from N0.24kobo having gained 37.50 percent during the trading week.

Guinness made the list with a gain of N5.90kobo, pushing it stock price to N35.90kobo per share from N30 per share.

Meyer Plc stock price rose by 19.51 percent to reach N0.49kobo per share having opened the week with N0.41 per share.

Custodian Investment completed the top five list with a gain of N1.10kobo, rising from N6 per share to N7.10kobo per share.

Top five losers of the week

Daar Communications topped the list after its share price dipped by 16 percent to drop to N0.21kobo per share from N0.25kobo per share.

Regency Assurance stock price dropped to N0.29kobo per share from N0.33kobo, as its share price declined by 12.12 percent.

FTN Cocoa Processors dipped by 8.70 percent to end the week with N0.42kobo per share, having opened with N0.46kobo per share.

University Press share price declined by 7.76 percent, as its share price depreciated to N1.07 per share from N1.16kobo it opened the week with.

Unity Bank recorded a decline of 6.67 percent after its share price closed the week with N0.70kobo, against the N0.75kobo it opened with.

