NSE ROUNDUP: Financial services most active, as Japaul Gold, MRS Oil close week as losers | Ripples Nigeria

This week at the stock exchange, investors traded a total turnover of 1.530 billion shares worth N21.311 billion in 20,016 deals, against the previous week’s 2.342 billion shares traded in 20,173 deals and valued at N19.272 billion.

By volume of shares, activities at the trading floor was led by the Financial Services Industry which recorded 1.096 billion shares in 11,106 deals, and valued at N12.294 billion

Next on the most active table is the Consumer Goods Industry, which had 177.673 million shares worth N3.577 billion in 3,139 deals. The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 99.609 million shares worth N216.997 million in 856 deals.

Companies identified as top three equities by volume are Union Bank, GTBank and Dangote Sugar. The three firms recorded 687.616 million shares worth N9.496 billion in 3,022 deals, contributing 44.95% and 44.56% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers for last week

Stanbic IBTC outperformed during the five days of trading, following a gain of N12 to move its share price from N40 per share, to N52.

Julius Berger followed with N3.55kobo gain, as its stock price rose to N20.55kobo from N17 per share.

Guinness’s share price rose by N4.70kobo having opened trading with N25.30kobo, but closed with N30 per share.

UACN share price gained N1.20kobo to push its share price into N8.70kobo per share from N7.50kobo.

John Holt stock price rose to N0.53kobo after the five days of trading, from N0.46kobo. This reflects a gain of 15.22 percent.

Top five losers

Livestock Feeds topped the chart of the losers for this week, as it shed N0.32kobo from its share price which fell to N1.75kobo from N2.07 per share.

Champion Brew stock price declined to N2.12kobo from N2.44kobo per share after losing N2.12kobo in its share price.

Japaul Gold share price declined by 12.24 percent to close this week with N0.43kobo, below the N0.49kobo it opened trading with.

Jaiz Bank made the losers list after shedding 11.94 percent from its share price which declined to N0.59kobo from N0.67kobo.

MRS Oil also recorded a drop in share price which depreciated by N1.30kobo, to decline from N13.40kobo to N12.10kobo per share.

