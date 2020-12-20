NSE ROUNDUP: Investors gain N1.335tn as interest in stocks surges

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded one of the biggest weekly gains this year last week as more funds chased stock, causing the market to return N1.335 trillion or 7.46%. Trade sessions were bullish Monday through Friday as all trade sessions reported appreciation.

All the key market performance indicators advanced. A positive market breadth was recorded, with 53 gainers emerging against 17 losers. The All-Share Index and market capitalisation both rose by 7.46%. While the former closed at 36,804.75 index points, the latter closed at N19/236 trillion.

Trade volume of 1.893 billion shares worth N17.647 billion was recorded on the NSE in 20,660 deals relative to the 2.265 billion shares valued at N20.990 billion posted in 23,772 deals last week.

On the NSE activity chart, the Financial Services sector dominated trade with 1.489 billion shares estimated at N8.385 billion traded in 10,834 deals. Specifically, it added 78.65% and 47.52% to the total equity volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods industry came next, trading 106.986 million shares worth N2.360 billion in 3,447 deals. The Services sector was third, trading 74.754 million shares priced at N191.833 million in 448 deals.

As regards index movement, all indices on the NSE appreciated save for NSE ASeM and NSE Growth indices, which closed flat.

