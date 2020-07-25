NSE ROUNDUP: Liquidity hits 6-week high despite largely bearish trade

The NSE’s transaction size crossed the 1.350 billion shares mark this week on sustained upward momentum in activities in three fortnights of trade.

Yet, market the atmosphere was overwhelmingly beclouded by a bearish sentiment fed by the greater willingness to recoup investment than to build it.

The market posted losses Monday through Wednesday until it found relief on Thursday, which was however suppressed by Friday’s loss.

Market breadth was positive, with 28 losers emerged against 25 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) and the Market Capitalisation both increased by 0.58% to 24,427.73 basis points and N12.743 trillion respectively.

Trade Volume of 1.350 billion shares worth N14.433 billion was recorded in 16,723 deals this week compared to the 1.016 billion shares valued at N7.436 billion posted in 18,092 deals last week.

On the activity chart, the Financial Services sector dominated trade with 847,677 million shares estimated at N5.649 billion traded in 9,068 deals. Specifically, it contributed 62.77% and 39.14% to the total equity volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates sector came next, trading 176.425 million shares worth N821.337 million in 400 deals. The Consumer Goods industry followed, trading 158.022 million shares priced at N3.768 billion in 2,563 deals.

As regards Index Movement, all indices gained save for NSE-Main Board, NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas Indices which slid by 1.04%, 0.62%, 0.80%, 0.38%, 0.69%, 1.45%, 0.38% and 4.67% in that order.

NSE ASem did not budge.

