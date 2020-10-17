NSE ROUNDUP: Market adds N128bn regardless of 38% liquidity decline

The Nigerian stock market went up by N127.611 billion in value this week, spurred by positive investor sentiment much as liquidity fell by 37.7%.

Two successive days of flat trading were recorded on Wednesday and Thursday but a major gain at the Friday session catapulted market capitalisation close to the N15 trillion mark, pushing year-to-date return to 6.77%.

All the key market performance indicators closed higher. A positive market breadth was recorded as 35 gainers emerged against 23 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) and the market capitalisation rose by 0.86%. While the former closed at 28,659.45 basis points, the latter closed at N14.980 trillion.

Read also: NSE ROUNDUP: Stocks go N747bn bigger but profit-taking caps gains

Trade Volume of 1,955 billion shares worth N22.978 billion was recorded in 22,844 deals this week compared to the 3,140 billion shares valued at N35.372 billion posted in 35,099 deals last week.

On the Activity Chart, the Financial Services sector dominated trade with 1.648 billion shares estimated at N18.824 billion traded in 13,050 deals. Specifically, it added 84.29% and 81.92% to the total equity volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates sector came next, trading 99.313 million shares worth N87.823 million in 553 deals. The Consumer Goods industry was third, trading 60.570 million shares priced at N991.189 billion in 3,269 deals.

As regards Index Movement, all indices appreciated save for NSE Insurance, which fell by 0.68%. The NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

Join the conversation

Opinions